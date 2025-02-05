Delhi Assembly Elections: A Vibrant Display of Democracy
Vijender Gupta, a BJP candidate, cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections, urging voters to participate. Amid a contest against AAP and Congress, Prime Minister Modi emphasized democratic enthusiasm, especially among first-time voters. With 699 candidates in fray, voting is underway for 70 assembly seats in Delhi.
On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vijender Gupta exercised his electoral right at the Delhi Assembly polls. Gupta, representing the Rohini assembly seat, emphasized the importance of voting, describing the occasion as a 'festival of democracy.' He encouraged voters to use the 'magic button' to envision a better Delhi for the future generations.
Known for his role as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta seeks a third term after securing victories in 2015 and 2020. He is competing against AAP's Pradeep Mittal, while the Congress has nominated Sumesh Gupta for the seat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to the people of Delhi, urging them to prioritize voting in the assembly elections. Using social media, Modi stressed the value of participation, especially for young voters casting their ballots for the first time, with a spirited reminder of 'first vote, then refreshments.'
The polls, which involve 70 assembly seats in the capital, commenced at 7 a.m. and are set to continue until 6 p.m. Security has been tightened as 699 candidates contest across the constituencies. The electorate of Delhi includes over 1.56 million registered voters, with significant representation from first-time young voters, elderly, and those with disabilities.
