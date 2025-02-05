Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Stands Firm: No Israel Ties Without Palestinian State

Saudi Arabia has declared it will not establish ties with Israel without the formation of a Palestinian state, countering President Trump's assertions. While Trump proposed the economic development of Gaza after Palestinian resettlement, Saudi Arabia reiterated its unwavering support for Palestinian rights amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Updated: 05-02-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:01 IST
In a firm declaration that defies recent claims by former President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia announced it would not normalize relations with Israel unless a Palestinian state is established. This position conveyed a clear retort to Trump's assertion that Riyadh had no such preconditions when proposing U.S. economic interests in the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry, through a statement on Wednesday, reiterated the kingdom's non-negotiable support for Palestinian rights and land, reinforced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who expressed the kingdom's position explicitly, leaving no room for ambiguity.

The proposal for Palestinian displacement amid the Gaza conflict is a delicate issue, with memories of the historic "Nakba" prompting strong reactions. As the Gaza war intensified, Saudi Arabia put on hold any discussions about normalizing ties with Israel, reflecting broader regional sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

