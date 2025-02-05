Left Menu

Election Day Drama Unfolds in Delhi as AAP Accuses Police of Voter Suppression

AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused Delhi Police of interfering with the voting process in Chirag Delhi. He alleges police are using barricades to deter voters, which is being denied by police officials. Meanwhile, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal urged voters to support Delhi's development as elections commenced.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Greater Kailash Assembly seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj has raised allegations against the Delhi Police, claiming they are barring voters from casting their ballots in the Chirag Delhi area. According to Bharadwaj, police barricades are being used strategically to influence the outcomes in the periphery's 17-18 polling stations.

The south Delhi Police Department has denied these accusations, with DCP Ankit Chauhan stating that exceptions are made for the elderly and disabled. "We are implementing rules uniformly and will investigate the complaints raised by Mr. Bharadwaj," Chauhan assured as concerns of voter suppression gained momentum on polling day.

Amid the controversy, AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, cast his vote with his family at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School. Kejriwal called upon Delhi's residents to choose progress, stating, "The one who will work for Delhi will get the votes." The voting process opened at 7:00 am and is set to continue until 6:00 pm, covering 70 assembly seats under vigilant security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

