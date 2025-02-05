Election Day Drama Unfolds in Delhi as AAP Accuses Police of Voter Suppression

Amidst the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj has raised allegations against the Delhi Police, claiming they are barring voters from casting their ballots in the Chirag Delhi area. According to Bharadwaj, police barricades are being used strategically to influence the outcomes in the periphery's 17-18 polling stations.

The south Delhi Police Department has denied these accusations, with DCP Ankit Chauhan stating that exceptions are made for the elderly and disabled. "We are implementing rules uniformly and will investigate the complaints raised by Mr. Bharadwaj," Chauhan assured as concerns of voter suppression gained momentum on polling day.

Amid the controversy, AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, cast his vote with his family at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School. Kejriwal called upon Delhi's residents to choose progress, stating, "The one who will work for Delhi will get the votes." The voting process opened at 7:00 am and is set to continue until 6:00 pm, covering 70 assembly seats under vigilant security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)