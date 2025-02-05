Trump's Gaza Ambition: Financial Markets React
The Israeli shekel remained stable against the US dollar as bonds saw slight gains following Trump's statement about taking over the Gaza Strip. Mixed reactions in Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt's sovereign bonds reflect skepticism over Trump's comments, which markets view as 'risk-off'.
On Wednesday, Israel's shekel maintained stability against the US dollar, while bonds experienced a modest increase following President Trump's comments regarding taking control over the Gaza Strip.
The shekel was valued at 3.56 per dollar, showing a slight change of 0.06% from Tuesday's close. Israeli and Lebanese bonds saw stability and some growth, whereas Jordan and Egypt experienced a slight decline.
Markets exhibited skepticism towards Trump's assertions and the potential deployment of US troops, perceiving the remarks as 'risk-off' and positive for oil and the dollar, with anticipation of firm opposition from Arab nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
