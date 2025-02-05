Trump's Gaza Ambition: Financial Markets React

On Wednesday, Israel's shekel maintained stability against the US dollar, while bonds experienced a modest increase following President Trump's comments regarding taking control over the Gaza Strip.

The shekel was valued at 3.56 per dollar, showing a slight change of 0.06% from Tuesday's close. Israeli and Lebanese bonds saw stability and some growth, whereas Jordan and Egypt experienced a slight decline.

Markets exhibited skepticism towards Trump's assertions and the potential deployment of US troops, perceiving the remarks as 'risk-off' and positive for oil and the dollar, with anticipation of firm opposition from Arab nations.

