Controversies and Recovery: Dhananjay Munde's Tumultuous Week

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde is recuperating from eye surgery and will be off work for a few days. Amidst allegations of a financial scam and a murder-linked extortion case, he plans to return on February 10. Munde denies accusations, threatening legal action against activist Anjali Damania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:20 IST
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde announced he underwent eye surgery and is required to rest, preventing any meetings for the next few days.

Munde, currently embroiled in controversy over a sarpanch's murder and corruption allegations, aims to return to work on February 10 following surgery by renowned ophthalmologist Tatyarao Lahane in Mumbai.

Activist Anjali Damania recently accused Munde of an Rs 88 crore agriculture department scam during his previous government tenure, claims he calls 'baseless,' intending to pursue a defamation suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

