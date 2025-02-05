Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Trump's Gaza Proposal

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Wednesday firmly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians and redevelop Gaza as a "Riviera of the Middle East." He emphasized that Gaza must remain the homeland of its people.

At a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump presented the plan, drawing criticism for the lack of details. Albares reiterated Spain's support for a Palestinian state that coexists alongside Israel.

Trump's unexpected move provoked quick backlash from regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as opposition from global entities like China and Russia, highlighting international calls for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)