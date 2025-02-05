PDP Leader Questions Government Silence Amid Rising Tensions in Kashmir
PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticizes the Omar Abdullah government for its silence on the alleged roundup of young boys in Kashmir's multiple districts following the killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay. She demands accountability and a response to these actions, alongside condemnation of Wagay's death.
- Country:
- India
In a stark critique, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti has challenged the Jammu and Kashmir government under Omar Abdullah for staying silent on allegations of young boys being detained in various districts. This comes in the aftermath of the tragic killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay.
Mufti voiced her concerns about the administration's silence on these detentions occurring in Kulgam, Budgam, and Ganderbal. She questioned the ruling National Conference's commitment to addressing these issues, emphasizing the need for them to speak up given their parliamentary majority.
Adding to the rising tensions, BJP leader Ravinder Raina condemned Wagay's assassination, stressing the threat to regional stability. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences and condemned the violence, calling for peace and justice following the launch of a security operation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Case of Domestic Violence in Kota: Man Wanted for Stepkilling
Mysterious Killing of Chinese National in Afghanistan Raises Alarms
Tragic Killing: Former Magistrate Murdered in Kasganj
Security Tightened for Republic Day Celebrations Amidst Gangland Killing
Court in Chhattisgarh sentences five men to death for rape-murder of a 16-year-old girl, and killing of her two family members in 2021.