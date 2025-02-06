Left Menu

Protesters Target Bangladesh's Independence Symbol Amid Political Turmoil

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh expressed anger towards exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by demolishing her family home, a symbol of the country's independence. The unrest erupted due to a planned speech by Hasina, now in exile in India, amid accusations of authoritarian rule and suppression of dissent.

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh have vented their anger at exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by destroying a family home, a crucial symbol of the nation's independence. The unrest followed a planned speech by Hasina from exile in India.

The family home in Dhaka, linked to Bangladesh's independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was turned to rubble amid rising tensions. Protesters threatened further destruction if Hasina proceeded with her speech.

Hasina's political party, the Awami League, faces ongoing challenges amid allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. Meanwhile, the interim government struggles to maintain order and address mounting civil dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

