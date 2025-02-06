Bangladesh Unrest: Historic Homes and Icons in Flames Amid Political Turmoil
Protests in Bangladesh have led to the destruction of historic sites associated with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter, deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Demonstrators have vandalized murals and set fire to homes as political tensions escalate, fueled by social media and ongoing anti-regime movements.
In Bangladesh, escalating protests have resulted in the destruction of significant properties linked to the nation's founders.
Protesters, angry over political changes, have set fire to the home of the country's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and defaced murals depicting him.
The unrest continues nationwide, fueled by calls for resistance against the current regime.
