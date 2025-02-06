Musk's Unprecedented Overhaul: Federal Workforce in Limbo

The Trump administration intensified efforts on Thursday, urging U.S. government workers to accept a buyout offer before the midnight deadline, as labor unions fought back in court to block the proposal.

Sources report that by Wednesday night, over 40,000 federal employees had agreed to the buyout, although this figure remains unverified. Concerns loom over job security as agencies from the Environmental Protection Agency to intelligence services are impacted.

Elon Musk, chosen by Trump as a special government employee, is active in spearheading the restructuring, reportedly causing layoffs and raising fears among federal staff about future employment as Musk seeks to drastically reduce the federal budget.

