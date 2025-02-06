Left Menu

Musk's Unprecedented Overhaul: Federal Workforce in Limbo

The Trump administration is pressuring U.S. government workers to accept a buyout, leading to legal challenges and protests. Elon Musk, appointed as a special government employee, oversees this effort to reshape the government, causing major staff cuts and operational changes across agencies, fostering a climate of fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:42 IST
The Trump administration intensified efforts on Thursday, urging U.S. government workers to accept a buyout offer before the midnight deadline, as labor unions fought back in court to block the proposal.

Sources report that by Wednesday night, over 40,000 federal employees had agreed to the buyout, although this figure remains unverified. Concerns loom over job security as agencies from the Environmental Protection Agency to intelligence services are impacted.

Elon Musk, chosen by Trump as a special government employee, is active in spearheading the restructuring, reportedly causing layoffs and raising fears among federal staff about future employment as Musk seeks to drastically reduce the federal budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

