Jordan's Standoff: Trump's Resettlement Plan Sparks Middle East Tensions

Jordan's King Abdullah stands firm against U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Jordan. Warning of dire regional consequences, Abdullah seeks support from regional allies and explores contingency measures. Despite economic pressures, Jordan remains committed to oppose the resettlement proposal.

Donald Trump

In a tense geopolitical development, Jordan's King Abdullah is set to confront U.S. President Donald Trump over his controversial plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Jordan, a move perceived as threatening regional stability and the Kingdom itself.

King Abdullah reportedly mounted a diplomatic offensive, engaging with regional powers like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to rally opposition against the relocation scheme. This potential mass displacement of Palestinians echoes longstanding right-wing Israeli visions of Jordan as an alternative Palestinian state.

Despite looming economic pressures, including potential reductions in U.S. support, Jordan remains unyielding. With more than 50% of its population being Palestinian, the Kingdom perceives this as a critical identity issue. King Abdullah urges international allies' support to thwart Trump's resettlement idea, signaling resilience amidst mounting U.S. pressures.

