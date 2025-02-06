Left Menu

Trump's Steel Showdown: National Security vs. Economic Alliances

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with CEOs from U.S. Steel and FedEx after the controversial blocking of Nippon Steel's acquisition bid by former President Joe Biden. The deal was halted over national security concerns, sparking a debate over foreign investments in American industrial assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:03 IST
Trump's Steel Showdown: National Security vs. Economic Alliances
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to convene with the chief executives of U.S. Steel and FedEx this Thursday, marking a pivotal meeting after the contentious intervention by former President Joe Biden, who blocked Nippon Steel's attempt to purchase U.S. Steel last month citing national security grounds.

David Burritt, CEO of U.S. Steel, has reached out to Trump in hopes of overturning Biden's decision. Trump has been a staunch critic of the Japanese company's bid to acquire the historically significant American steel giant.

In a statement made in December, Trump expressed his disapproval of the acquisition, emphasizing that U.S. Steel should not fall under foreign control, particularly by Nippon Steel. Nevertheless, on Thursday, Nippon Steel argued that their acquisition aligns with Trump's vision of fortifying the United States, as Japanese and American leaders plan to meet soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025