Opposition parties allege "inhuman" deportation of Indian nationals from US; Jaishankar says deportation not new issue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the deportation of Indian nationals from United States is "not a new issue" and the government is engaging with the US to ensure that returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight. The minister, who made a statement in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, said that enforcement agencies will take necessary preventive and exemplary actions against those who indulged in wrongdoing and encouraged illegal immigration.

Opposition parties slammed the government inside and outside the parliament, saying that the deported Indians had been brought an "inhuman manner" in a US military plane and alleged that they were "ill-treated and hand-cuffed". In his statement, Jaishankar has said that it is the obligation of all nations to take back their nationals if they are found to be residing there illegally.

Jaishankar said that deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE is effective from 2013. He said that there has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5. "Deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE has been effective since 2012. I repeat, that is effective from 2012 and provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard," he said.

"This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft. There has been no change, I repeat, no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on 5 February 2025. We are engaging the US Government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on crackdown, strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate traveller. On the basis of information provided by returning deportees about the agents and others involved, law enforcement agencies will take necessary preventive and exemplary actions," he added. The US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who "illegally immigrated" to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. A total of 104 Indian nationals were on board the plane that landed in Amritsar.

He called people-to-people exchanges "bedrock" of the deepening ties between India and US. He stressed that mobility and migration has a key role to enhancing its quality. He noted that illegally mobility and migration has many other associated activities also of illegal nature. "Members are aware that people-to-people exchanges constitute the bedrock of our deepening ties with the United States. Indeed, more than any other relationship, mobility and migration has had a key role to play in enhancing its quality. The house would also share the view of the government that it is in our collective interest to encourage legal mobility and discourage illegal movement. Infact, illegal mobility and migration has many other associated activities also of an illegal nature. Moreover, crores of our citizens who have been invaguled into illegal movement, themselves become prey to other crimes, they are trapped into both moving and working under inhuman conditions. Members are aware that unfortunately there have even been fatalities in the course of such illegal migration. Those who have returned have also testified to their harrowing experiences," he said.

"It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality. This is not a policy applicable to any specific country nor indeed one only practised by India. It is a generally accepted principle in international relations," he added. Jaishankar said deportation has been ongoing for several years.

"I would like to share with the House details of deportation from the United States since 2009." Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said. Jaishankar, who responded to clarifications sought by opposition members in Rajya Sabha, said attempt should not be made to say that the deportation is new.

"We were the people who gave the clearance to the aircraft, so yes I know that 104 people came back. I also know that five to seven times that number came back in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014. Let us not make out as though this is something which is a new issue. This is an issue which has been happening earlier" Jaishakar said. On the issue of counsellor access, Jaishankar said the Indian embassy would like to have consular access to any Indian national but that national have to request consular access.

"In many cases they have not requested so we were not aware but in every case we have obtained passport details. The authorties have been given instruction to sit with every one of the returnees and find out how they went to America? Who was the agent? How did this illegal industry happen? How can we take precaution so that this does not continue? We have been very sympathetic and solicitious to the predicament of the people going so I don't want the House or the public to have a wrong understanding of how they were received. They have come through a very difficult experience, they were misled by agents," Jaishankar said. On military aircraft being used, he said the decision is in purview of ICE.

Opposition MPs on Thursday held a protest in Parliament premises against Jaishankar's statement in Rajya Sabha on the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States on February 5. Congress leader KC Venugopal said the response of Modi government to the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States "shocking" and indicative of "complete helplessness."

KC Venugopal alleged that the government was standing up to the stance of the US authorities instead of taking a firm stand to protect Indian citizens. "I heard the statement of EAM Jaishankar. It sounded like a statement from the US State Secretary. This is completely unfortunate. We understand that there have to be legal proceedings regarding the illegal immigrants and there has to be deportation but the manner in which it was done was very sad."

"The shocking thing is that the Indian government is showing complete helplessness and they are completely going with the same stand of the US Department," he added. (ANI)

