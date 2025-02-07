Controversial Dismissal: Trump's Sudden Move on FEC Chair

In an unexpected move, President Donald Trump has dismissed Ellen Weintraub, Chair of the U.S. Federal Election Commission, from her role. The announcement came through a formal letter which Weintraub received on Thursday.

Weintraub addressed the situation on social media platform X, posting the letter and noting, "There's a legal way to replace FEC commissioners—this isn't it." Her assertion casts doubt on the legality of Trump's actions.

The sudden removal has sparked debate over the future of the FEC and the implications for election governance in the United States, raising concerns about how federal commissions are staffed and maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)