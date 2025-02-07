Left Menu

Judgment Reserved on Manipur Disqualification Plea

The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal has reserved its judgment on a plea seeking the disqualification of five JD(U) MLAs who joined BJP after the 2022 state assembly elections. Filed by Manipur Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goshwami, the decision is anticipated to determine the MLAs' political fate.

Imphal | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:33 IST
  India

The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal has deferred its ruling on a contentious plea seeking the disqualification of five JD(U) MLAs who switched allegiance to the BJP shortly after the 2022 state assembly elections.

The disqualification plea was initiated by Hareshwar Goshwami, vice-president of the Manipur Congress, against MLAs Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Thangjam Arunkumar, Md Achab Uddin, and LM Khaute. This legal move has highlighted the political maneuvering within the state.

During the final hearing, the tribunal listened to arguments from both sides, represented by seasoned legal experts. Speaking to reporters, the petitioner's lead counsel, N Bupendra Meitei, expressed cautious optimism, stating, 'We have much faith in the process and believe a fair judgment will be announced soon.' Until then, the political future of these MLAs hangs in the balance as the community awaits the tribunal's verdict.

