In a significant development, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Toretsk, a pivotal mining town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have remained tight-lipped about the Russian assertion, which comes amidst uncertainty over the future of U.S. military support.

The takeover of Toretsk marks a strategic win for Russia, underscoring its continued progress in the Donetsk region, a key area in the prolonged conflict.

