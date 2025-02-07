Toretsk Captured: A Turning Point in Eastern Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry claims a significant breakthrough by capturing the mining town of Toretsk in Donetsk. Ukrainian officials have yet to respond as the war enters its fourth year. The capture coincides with uncertainties surrounding U.S. military aid, further impacting Ukraine's defenses.
- Ukraine
In a significant development, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Toretsk, a pivotal mining town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials have remained tight-lipped about the Russian assertion, which comes amidst uncertainty over the future of U.S. military support.
The takeover of Toretsk marks a strategic win for Russia, underscoring its continued progress in the Donetsk region, a key area in the prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
