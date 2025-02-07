Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Remarks by Amit Shah

The hearing regarding a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah was postponed due to a lawyers' strike. The complaint concerns Shah's alleged objectionable remarks about B R Ambedkar. The matter is rescheduled for February 19. Witness testimonies continue in this contentious case.

Updated: 07-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The scheduled hearing on a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced a setback due to a lawyers' strike, deferring the session to February 19. The complaint arises from Shah's alleged derogatory remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, which have sparked controversy.

Advocate Jai Prakash, representing the complainant Ram Khelawan, indicated that the postponement obstructed a planned testimony by the second witness. The original remarks were reportedly made on December 17, 2024, during a debate commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

Previously, witness Suman Devi gave her statement on January 23. The complaint emphasizes that Shah's comments disparage a figure revered by millions and have emotionally impacted those involved. The court proceedings will seek to clarify the implications of Shah's words in the ongoing debate over political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

