Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Remarks by Amit Shah

The scheduled hearing on a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced a setback due to a lawyers' strike, deferring the session to February 19. The complaint arises from Shah's alleged derogatory remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, which have sparked controversy.

Advocate Jai Prakash, representing the complainant Ram Khelawan, indicated that the postponement obstructed a planned testimony by the second witness. The original remarks were reportedly made on December 17, 2024, during a debate commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

Previously, witness Suman Devi gave her statement on January 23. The complaint emphasizes that Shah's comments disparage a figure revered by millions and have emotionally impacted those involved. The court proceedings will seek to clarify the implications of Shah's words in the ongoing debate over political discourse.

