AAP Accuses BJP of Political Intimidation Amid Poaching Allegations

In a sharp political exchange, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, asserting that the party consistently engages in undermining other political parties. Singh accused the BJP of orchestrating the downfall of governments in various states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing the BJP as the 'most corrupt party in the country,' Singh further accused it of attempting to destabilize the AAP by trying to lure 16 legislators into its fold. He called for an official investigation into these allegations. Singh reported providing law enforcement with evidence, including a phone number used to contact AAP member Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat.

This contentious political narrative unfolded as the Anti-Corruption Bureau probed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence following a directive from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The BJP, which has dismissed these allegations as groundless, lodged a complaint with the Delhi LG suggesting the claims are aimed at tarnishing its image after the recent polls concluded on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)