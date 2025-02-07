Trump's Bold Executive Power Plays Face Supreme Court Hurdle

President Donald Trump's latest exertions of executive power, markedly distinct from those of previous administrations, are now poised for intense scrutiny at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since his return to office, Trump's expansive view on presidential authority, including actions to restrict birthright citizenship and unilaterally alter federal funding, have raised substantial legal concerns. Scholars argue that Trump's interpretation of executive power is unprecedented.

Pending lawsuits challenge several of his controversial policies, from immigration to federal workforce restructuring. Legal experts suggest that the ultimate fate of these measures will depend on the Supreme Court's willingness to check Trump's authority, which will also test the resilience of U.S. constitutional principles.

