Diplomatic Ties Under Trial: Trump Meets Japan's Ishiba Amid Global Tensions

In a high-stakes diplomatic encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday, with a focus on deepening business and security partnerships amidst global tensions.

The meeting, crucial for countering China's geopolitical influence, included discussions on military cooperation, cybersecurity, and joint ventures in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Japanese officials are bracing for tough trade negotiations as President Trump is likely to press for steps to reduce the $56 billion trade surplus. Key players highlighted the importance of stability in Asia, with agreements on security measures being paramount.

