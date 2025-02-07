Kavitha Criticizes Central Government: Claims Discrimination Against Telangana

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a prominent leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of discriminating against Telangana. She highlighted the alleged neglect in funding allocation and the refusal to grant 'National Status' to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Kavitha, speaking to ANI and on social media, reiterated the assertion that Telangana has been persistently overlooked since its inception 11 years ago. The central government's reluctance to support the state's projects and festivals reflects a pattern of discrimination, she argued.

The leader also called on the Congress-led state government to fight for Telangana's rights in Delhi, emphasizing that past efforts under former CM KCR's government went unheeded. Kavitha criticized the lack of action from both BJP and Congress, equating their contributions to zero.

(With inputs from agencies.)