Kavitha Criticizes Central Government: Claims Discrimination Against Telangana
BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha accuses the BJP-led central government of discrimination against Telangana, particularly regarding the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Kavitha urges the Congress-led state government to advocate for Telangana's rights, claiming misallocation of funds and lack of national recognition for projects and cultural heritage.
Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a prominent leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of discriminating against Telangana. She highlighted the alleged neglect in funding allocation and the refusal to grant 'National Status' to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.
Kavitha, speaking to ANI and on social media, reiterated the assertion that Telangana has been persistently overlooked since its inception 11 years ago. The central government's reluctance to support the state's projects and festivals reflects a pattern of discrimination, she argued.
The leader also called on the Congress-led state government to fight for Telangana's rights in Delhi, emphasizing that past efforts under former CM KCR's government went unheeded. Kavitha criticized the lack of action from both BJP and Congress, equating their contributions to zero.
