Trump says Japan will soon begin importing new shipments of US LNG
Japan will soon begin importing a record amount of new shipments of American liquefied natural gas, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.
Trump, speaking at a White House press conference after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also said the two nations were working on a joint venture linked to Alaska oil and gas.
