UPDATE 1-North Korea says its nuclear weapons not a 'bargaining chip,' KCNA says

North Korea said on Saturday its nuclear weapons are not meant for negotiations but are intended for combat use against enemies that threaten its people and world peace, its state media reported.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Friday. The two leaders expressed their commitment to ensuring that North Korea ends its nuclear weapons programme. KCNA did not mention the meeting between the U.S. and Japanese leaders but instead cited reported comments by officials of NATO and the EU that reiterated demands for a complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

"We say this clearly again: our nuclear weapons are not an advertisement to get anyone's recognition and even less a bargaining chip to be exchanged for some money," KCNA said in a statement. "Our nuclear forces are for unwavering combat use to swiftly eliminate any attempts by enemy forces that infringe on our country's sovereignty and the safety of our people and threaten world peace," it said.

