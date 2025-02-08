Cities Unite Against Trump's Sanctuary Policy Crackdown
A coalition of U.S. cities and counties led by San Francisco and Santa Clara has filed a lawsuit against President Trump's executive order targeting sanctuary jurisdictions. The lawsuit challenges the federal government's attempt to coerce local cooperation with immigration enforcement by threatening funding cuts and prosecutions.
A coalition of U.S. cities and counties took legal action on Friday, challenging President Trump's executive order aimed at compelling sanctuary jurisdictions to cooperate with immigration enforcement policies. The lawsuit was filed in a California federal court.
Leading the legal charge were the cities of San Francisco and the county of Santa Clara, both in California. They argue that the Trump administration is unlawfully trying to force their cooperation by threatening to withhold crucial funding and initiate prosecutions against local officials.
Joining the fray are other regions like Portland, Oregon, and King County, Washington. Their legal stance emphasizes that the federal government's actions amount to illegal and authoritarian coercion, as highlighted by San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
