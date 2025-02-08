Left Menu

BJP's Triumphant Return to Power in Delhi After 26 Years

BJP supporters celebrated outside Delhi headquarters as trends indicated the party's return to power in the national capital after 26 years. Leading in most assembly seats, BJP expressed confidence, with local leaders and candidates optimistic about a decisive win, heralding a new chapter under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cheers erupted among BJP supporters who gathered at the party's Delhi headquarters, following early vote count trends indicating a historic win. The saffron party appeared set to reclaim power after a hiatus of over 26 years, buoyed by an optimistic mandate.

The scene was festive, with supporters dancing to traditional music and waving party flags, while saffron powder filled the air. Enthusiasm was palpable as supporters held lotus cutouts, the party's distinctive symbol, in a vibrant display of allegiance.

Leading in 41 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, the BJP showed an undeniable edge over AAP, as per the Election Commission's updates. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva reiterated the party's confidence in forming the next government, awaiting the final vote outcome.

