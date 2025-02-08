Left Menu

BJP's Lead in Delhi: A Setback for AAP and INDIA Bloc

The BJP is leading in Delhi's assembly elections, while AAP trails. Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticizes the opposition, urging introspection after repeated defeats. The BJP's connection with the public and changing sentiments are credited for their success, while the opposition's approach is questioned.

Early trends indicate the BJP leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, with the AAP trailing. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlights the opposition's repeated defeats, calling for introspection.

Pointing to changing public sentiment, Yadav credits BJP and Prime Minister Modi for their association with the public and hard work.

Criticizing the INDIA bloc, Yadav highlights the coalition's failed strategies. He notes the recent election outcomes in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi as indicative of future trends, urging opposition parties to rethink their tactics.

