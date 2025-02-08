Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi: Boost for West Bengal BJP

The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections is seen as a rejection of corruption and nepotism and a boost for the party's morale in West Bengal. The TMC, having supported AAP, remained silent following the results. This victory breaks BJP's long-standing absence from power in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:30 IST
BJP Triumphs in Delhi: Boost for West Bengal BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's significant win in the Delhi Assembly elections has been warmly welcomed by the party's West Bengal unit. They interpret the victory as a rejection of corruption and nepotism, sentiments often levied against the opposition.

BJP West Bengal President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar praised the Delhi verdict, stating it highlights the people's faith in development. He anticipates this success will energize party workers in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP is on track to assume power in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years, leading in 45 out of 70 seats according to the Election Commission. This outcome is a major setback for the TMC, who backed the AAP in their campaign against the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025