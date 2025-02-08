BJP Triumphs in Delhi: Boost for West Bengal BJP

The BJP's significant win in the Delhi Assembly elections has been warmly welcomed by the party's West Bengal unit. They interpret the victory as a rejection of corruption and nepotism, sentiments often levied against the opposition.

BJP West Bengal President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar praised the Delhi verdict, stating it highlights the people's faith in development. He anticipates this success will energize party workers in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP is on track to assume power in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years, leading in 45 out of 70 seats according to the Election Commission. This outcome is a major setback for the TMC, who backed the AAP in their campaign against the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)