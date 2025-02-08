Atishi Vows to Continue AAP's Battle Against BJP After Election Setback

In a significant political development, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday acknowledged the electoral defeat, describing it as a setback while pledging to relentlessly oppose the BJP's influence.

The BJP is poised to regain control in Delhi after 26 years, ousting AAP in a decisive victory that further widens its political reach across India. Atishi, however, expressed her gratitude to her supporters, emphasizing the need to persist in battling BJP's "dictatorship and hooliganism."

While the Election Commission has yet to announce the winner from the Kalkaji seat, where Atishi is contesting against BJP's Ramesh Vidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba, she reiterated AAP's commitment to its principles, insisting this was merely one step back in their ongoing fight against injustice.

