BJP's Victory in Delhi: A Testament to Vision and Development

The BJP has achieved a significant victory in Delhi after 26 years, leading with 48 seats. The triumph is attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and developmental agenda, as well as a stance against corruption associated with AAP. The public favors BJP's pro-people policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Delhi elections, securing dominance after 26 years. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, lauded the party's success as a triumph of truth and vision in governance.

According to the Election Commission's data, the BJP leads with 48 seats against the Aam Aadmi Party's 22. BJP state unit president, Kaling Moyong, attributes this win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focused agenda and the electorate's rejection of corruption, casting AAP's Kejriwal as the 'champion of corruption'.

Moyong thanked Delhi's citizens for their support and confidence in the BJP. He emphasized the party's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas,' and highlighted the welcoming response from the middle class to the Budget 2025-26, aimed at uplifting the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

