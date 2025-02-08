Left Menu

BJP Achieves Landmark Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang congratulated BJP for its victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. BJP secured 40 out of 70 seats. Tamang praised the leadership of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, crediting the success to faith in dynamic governance. He also recognized the BJP workers' efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:21 IST
BJP Achieves Landmark Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang has extended his heartiest congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their commanding victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP secured 40 seats in the 70-member assembly, outpacing the Aam Aadmi Party, which achieved 19 seats.

In a statement on social media, Tamang expressed warm regards towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, highlighting the significance of this electoral win. He attributed the victory to the leadership's ability to transform governance and garner public trust.

The Chief Minister lauded Narendra Modi's role in steering India towards unmatched progress in various development areas. He also recognized the tireless efforts of BJP workers, supporters, and well-wishers, whose commitment bolstered the party's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025