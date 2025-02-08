BJP Achieves Landmark Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang has extended his heartiest congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their commanding victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP secured 40 seats in the 70-member assembly, outpacing the Aam Aadmi Party, which achieved 19 seats.

In a statement on social media, Tamang expressed warm regards towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, highlighting the significance of this electoral win. He attributed the victory to the leadership's ability to transform governance and garner public trust.

The Chief Minister lauded Narendra Modi's role in steering India towards unmatched progress in various development areas. He also recognized the tireless efforts of BJP workers, supporters, and well-wishers, whose commitment bolstered the party's triumph.

