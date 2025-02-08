BJP's Historic Win Signals Modi's Stronghold in Delhi

In a moment deemed historic by BJP president J P Nadda, the party celebrated its victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence remains strong in the capital. This triumph was marked by a robust event at the BJP headquarters.

Nadda criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling them a 'factory of lies and corruption'. He expressed that the election results were a testament to the people's intolerance towards the governance of AAP, as BJP's win reflects a public mandate favoring Modi's politics of development.

Moreover, Nadda alleged that the AAP had failed in multiple aspects, from infrastructure to education, asserting that the results were a fitting rebuttal to the 'outright dishonest' AAP leadership. The BJP leader also emphasized that the party will fulfil its promises, ensuring the progress of Delhi akin to other BJP-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)