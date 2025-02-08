BJP's Historic Win Signals Modi's Stronghold in Delhi
BJP president J P Nadda hailed the party's success in the Delhi Assembly polls as historic, highlighting it as evidence of Prime Minister Modi's stronghold in the capital. He criticized AAP for alleged corruption and praised the results as an endorsement of Modi’s governance and policies.
In a moment deemed historic by BJP president J P Nadda, the party celebrated its victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence remains strong in the capital. This triumph was marked by a robust event at the BJP headquarters.
Nadda criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling them a 'factory of lies and corruption'. He expressed that the election results were a testament to the people's intolerance towards the governance of AAP, as BJP's win reflects a public mandate favoring Modi's politics of development.
Moreover, Nadda alleged that the AAP had failed in multiple aspects, from infrastructure to education, asserting that the results were a fitting rebuttal to the 'outright dishonest' AAP leadership. The BJP leader also emphasized that the party will fulfil its promises, ensuring the progress of Delhi akin to other BJP-ruled states.
