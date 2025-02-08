Egos and Elections: The INDIA Bloc's Delhi Dilemma

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar expressed his disappointment over the opposition INDIA bloc's failure to present a united front, resulting in an unforeseen victory for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections.

In a social media post, Pawar, who represents Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, highlighted that the BJP's victory margin in over 15 seats was narrow, with more votes going to the third-placed candidates. He argued that a unified INDIA bloc could have limited BJP's wins to fewer than 20 seats.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of nearly two dozen parties, initially curtailed BJP's performance in the national elections but faltered as internal differences surfaced in Delhi. Pawar warned other leaders about relying on old electoral strategies and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts against BJP's formidable campaign tactics.

