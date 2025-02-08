Left Menu

Egos and Elections: The INDIA Bloc's Delhi Dilemma

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) legislator, criticized the opposition INDIA bloc for its inability to unite, which contributed to BJP's unexpected victory in the Delhi assembly polls. He emphasized the need for strategic unity against BJP. Pawar highlighted how BJP's win in Delhi defied expectations despite its prior setbacks.

Updated: 08-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:21 IST
NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar expressed his disappointment over the opposition INDIA bloc's failure to present a united front, resulting in an unforeseen victory for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections.

In a social media post, Pawar, who represents Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, highlighted that the BJP's victory margin in over 15 seats was narrow, with more votes going to the third-placed candidates. He argued that a unified INDIA bloc could have limited BJP's wins to fewer than 20 seats.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of nearly two dozen parties, initially curtailed BJP's performance in the national elections but faltered as internal differences surfaced in Delhi. Pawar warned other leaders about relying on old electoral strategies and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts against BJP's formidable campaign tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

