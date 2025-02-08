Mass Protests in Munich Challenge Rise of Far-Right Ahead of Elections

In Munich, more than 200,000 protesters assembled on Saturday, voicing strong opposition to far-right extremism as Germany prepares for its general election. The demonstration targeted the Alternative for Germany (AfD), an anti-immigrant party currently polling second, sparking concern across the nation.

The unexpectedly large gathering at Theresienwiese, Munich, backed by organizations such as the Munich Film Festival and prominent sports clubs like FC Bayern, conveyed a powerful message. Organizers estimated the turnout at up to 320,000, with attendees brandishing signs denouncing AfD. Similar protests occurred nationwide in Hanover and Rostock, reflecting the intensified anti-far-right sentiment.

Rallies in Berlin and beyond last month further highlighted opposition to both domestic and international far-right movements. Simultaneously, demonstrators have voiced their disapproval of Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz for collaborating with AfD on migration proposals, perceived as a breach of Germany's post-Nazi political pledge. Merz has denied any alliance with the far-right group.

