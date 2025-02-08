Left Menu

Mass Protests in Munich Challenge Rise of Far-Right Ahead of Elections

Over 200,000 people gathered in Munich to protest against far-right extremism before Germany's general election. The rally, supported by various organizations, opposed the anti-immigrant AfD, currently second in polls. Demonstrations were also held in Hanover and Rostock, reflecting widespread national dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In Munich, more than 200,000 protesters assembled on Saturday, voicing strong opposition to far-right extremism as Germany prepares for its general election. The demonstration targeted the Alternative for Germany (AfD), an anti-immigrant party currently polling second, sparking concern across the nation.

The unexpectedly large gathering at Theresienwiese, Munich, backed by organizations such as the Munich Film Festival and prominent sports clubs like FC Bayern, conveyed a powerful message. Organizers estimated the turnout at up to 320,000, with attendees brandishing signs denouncing AfD. Similar protests occurred nationwide in Hanover and Rostock, reflecting the intensified anti-far-right sentiment.

Rallies in Berlin and beyond last month further highlighted opposition to both domestic and international far-right movements. Simultaneously, demonstrators have voiced their disapproval of Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz for collaborating with AfD on migration proposals, perceived as a breach of Germany's post-Nazi political pledge. Merz has denied any alliance with the far-right group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

