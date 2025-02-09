BJP Triumphs in Delhi: Zero Tolerance for Corruption

Delhi sees a significant political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power after over a quarter-century. The first move of the freshly minted administration is to establish a Special Investigation Team dedicated to rooting out corruption, emphasizing a no-compromise stance on ethical governance.

Addressing the media, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva reiterated the party's commitment to combating corruption, mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tough stance on the issue. Sachdeva praised Modi and BJP president J P Nadda for steering the party to a sweeping victory, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly.

While the BJP celebrates its win attributed to promising development and strong leadership, the Congress faces introspection after a significant defeat. The party, once dominant, is urged to intensify its efforts to regain its political foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)