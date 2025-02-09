Left Menu

BJP's Bold Bid for West Bengal Power in 2026

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence in BJP's ability to seize power in West Bengal by 2026. He criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for obstructing central projects and accused it of political maneuvering. Pradhan highlighted BJP's consistent voter base and criticized the state’s opposition to central policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:31 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to take control in West Bengal in the 2026 assembly elections.

Pradhan, who also serves as the Union Education Minister, sharply criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led administration for hindering the implementation of central projects in the state, while unjustly blaming the central government for neglecting West Bengal. He noted that BJP's vote share has remained steady at 30-40% since 2019, suggesting that a 10% increase could unseat the current government.

Highlighting the BJP's electoral strides, Pradhan recalled the 2019 Lok Sabha success where the party secured 18 out of 42 seats in West Bengal and noted their significant wins in subsequent elections. He accused the state government of impeding infrastructure projects like the 710-km gas pipeline and delaying railway initiatives despite increased funding. In the education sector, he denounced the state's critique of central policies, including the UGC guidelines and New Education Policy, as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

