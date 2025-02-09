BJP's Historic Victory in Delhi: A Stride Towards Viksit Bharat

The BJP has made a significant comeback in Delhi after 26 years, capturing 48 of the 70 assembly seats in a historic win. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attributed this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and promises of development, known as 'Viksit Bharat.'

During a press meet at Haryana Bhawan, Saini highlighted how Delhi voters ousted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, responding to his 'false promises' with a strong mandate for the BJP. He assured the implementation of welfare programs like Ayushman Bharat and improvements in infrastructure and clean water access.

Under the BJP's rule, Saini promised a beautified Yamuna riverfront and bolstered public transport, citing Modi's guaranteed commitment to these projects. The party celebrated their win with traditional 'jalebis,' symbolizing a sweeter future for Delhi residents.

