BJP's Historic Victory in Delhi: A Stride Towards Viksit Bharat

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared BJP's victory as a testament to PM Modi's leadership in Delhi. With 48 out of 70 seats, the BJP ended AAP's reign, promising progress under 'Viksit Bharat' with enhanced welfare schemes and infrastructure development. Saini emphasized Modi's commitment to deliver promises.

Updated: 09-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:32 IST
The BJP has made a significant comeback in Delhi after 26 years, capturing 48 of the 70 assembly seats in a historic win. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attributed this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and promises of development, known as 'Viksit Bharat.'

During a press meet at Haryana Bhawan, Saini highlighted how Delhi voters ousted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, responding to his 'false promises' with a strong mandate for the BJP. He assured the implementation of welfare programs like Ayushman Bharat and improvements in infrastructure and clean water access.

Under the BJP's rule, Saini promised a beautified Yamuna riverfront and bolstered public transport, citing Modi's guaranteed commitment to these projects. The party celebrated their win with traditional 'jalebis,' symbolizing a sweeter future for Delhi residents.

