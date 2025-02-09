Left Menu

'Disintegrating Alliances: The INDIA Bloc's Struggles Revealed'

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claims the opposition's INDIA bloc is falling apart due to internal contradictions and lack of a common agenda. He labels the coalition as 'reactionaries rejected by the people' and credits BJP's Delhi assembly victory to Narendra Modi's development policies.

Updated: 09-02-2025 17:05 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized the INDIA bloc, claiming it is rapidly disintegrating due to its internal contradictions. Addressing reporters, Pradhan described the coalition partners as 'reactionaries rejected by the people' who lack a unified agenda.

In light of the recent Delhi assembly polls, Pradhan highlighted that one INDIA bloc partner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), faced defeat after 10 years in power. Similarly, the Congress, a previous ruler of the national capital, also suffered a significant loss in the elections.

Pradhan attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) historic return to power in Delhi after 26 years to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development policies. The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats, which Pradhan claims reflects the voters' preference for turning Delhi into a vibrant city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

