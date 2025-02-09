Trump and Putin: A Dialogue for Peace?
U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. Although details about these discussions remain sparse, Trump has expressed a desire to resolve the conflict. Potential meetings with Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy are being considered.
Reports have emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have engaged in discussions focused on ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. This represents the first known conversation between a U.S. president and Putin since early 2022, marking a potential step toward addressing the conflict.
In a recent interview from Air Force One, Trump remained tight-lipped about the frequency of his conversations with Putin, emphasizing discretion. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied the interactions, indicating ongoing communications on multiple fronts.
As speculation grows about a potential summit, U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has highlighted efforts to use diplomatic leverage, including sanctions, to bring about negotiations. Meanwhile, the involvement of U.S. officials in European discussions mirrors renewed international interest in Ukraine's rare earth resources amid evolving diplomatic dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
