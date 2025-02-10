Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Stands Firm on 'Yuti Dharma' in Delhi Elections

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief, declined requests from 15 AAP candidates to use his party symbol in Delhi polls, citing coalition commitments. Despite BJP's massive win in Delhi, Shinde maintained alliance integrity by campaigning for BJP candidates, emphasizing adherence to 'yuti dharma'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:13 IST
Eknath Shinde Stands Firm on 'Yuti Dharma' in Delhi Elections
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, revealed his commitment to coalition integrity during the recent Delhi elections. He disclosed that 15 AAP candidates sought his party's symbol but were turned down to avoid splitting the vote.

Shinde prioritized the alliance's interests, urging his party members to support BJP candidates, which proved successful as BJP secured 48 of the 70 assembly seats, overpowering AAP.

The seasoned politician emphasized the importance of respecting 'yuti dharma,' or coalition commitments, highlighting strong ties with national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who acknowledged him on his birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
4
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025