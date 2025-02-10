Eknath Shinde Stands Firm on 'Yuti Dharma' in Delhi Elections

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, revealed his commitment to coalition integrity during the recent Delhi elections. He disclosed that 15 AAP candidates sought his party's symbol but were turned down to avoid splitting the vote.

Shinde prioritized the alliance's interests, urging his party members to support BJP candidates, which proved successful as BJP secured 48 of the 70 assembly seats, overpowering AAP.

The seasoned politician emphasized the importance of respecting 'yuti dharma,' or coalition commitments, highlighting strong ties with national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who acknowledged him on his birthday.

