Zelenskiy's Call for Lasting Peace with Security in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has made it clear that any quick settlement in the ongoing conflict with Russia, as proposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, must effectively prevent further aggression from Moscow.

Zelenskiy insists on robust security guarantees to avoid a recurrence of failed peace processes that paved the way for Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. He underscores the need for U.S. and European involvement in diplomatic talks alongside Ukraine.

Highlighting the impracticality of elections under martial law, Zelenskiy maintains that a ceasefire requires assured support from the West. The Ukrainian President has engaged with Trump's envoy for potential minerals trade in exchange for U.S. financial backing against Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)