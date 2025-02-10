Left Menu

AAP Faces Backlash: Delhi Defeat Sparks Political Turmoil in Punjab

The BJP claims Arvind Kejriwal's defeat in Delhi due to corruption has fueled a demand for change in Punjab. Allegations of deceit are mounting against the AAP, with rival Congress asserting that many AAP legislators are considering switching sides. An AAP meeting is planned to address the election fallout.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:33 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, declared on Monday that Delhi's electoral punishment for Arvind Kejriwal's alleged corruption is resonating in Punjab. Chugh emphasized that the clamour for liberation from the 'AAP-da' influence is growing, and signaled that the countdown has begun for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's tenure.

Expressing confidence in BJP's role as a resilient opposition in Punjab, Chugh pointed to a controlling mafia overseen by leaders in Delhi. He projected an imminent political shift as the AAP grapples with orchestrating upcoming strategies following a significant electoral setback in Delhi, where it won only 22 seats compared to its previous 62, while BJP clinched victory with 48 seats in the 70-member assembly.

As AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal prepares to meet with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and key officials, rival Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa disclosed interactions with over 30 AAP lawmakers contemplating a party switch. Bajwa publicly critiqued AAP's leadership, linking Delhi's election results to accusations of broken promises and inefficiency, stirring predictions about the party's diminishing influence in Punjab.

