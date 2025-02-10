Left Menu

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

New Zealand expressed concerns over the Cook Islands Prime Minister's trip to China for deal signings, emphasizing a need for transparency due to security ties. The Cook Islands' relationship with New Zealand necessitates consultation on defense matters, yet the lack of communication has raised alarms.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:45 IST
New Zealand has voiced renewed concerns over the Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown's upcoming journey to China for signing agreements, and the lack of prior consultation. This comes amid heightened caution concerning China's expanding influence in the Pacific region, viewed as a potential security threat.

Given the constitutional ties with New Zealand, Cook Islands' expectations revolve around budget support and defense commitments. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the necessity of transparent discussions concerning security and defense matters, owing to these arrangements.

While China regards its connection with both New Zealand and the Cook Islands as significant, tensions remain, as New Zealand awaits details of the proposed partnerships. Brown has rejected claims of secrecy but Cook Islanders and New Zealand officials continue to demand clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

