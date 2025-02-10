Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: Chidambaram Questions Jaishankar over Handcuffing of Indians by US

P Chidambaram, a Congress leader, questions the government's handling of the deportation of Indians from the US, particularly the use of restraints. He asks whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed these issues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. JP Nadda counters by questioning the lack of similar concerns during the UPA regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday confronted the government regarding the treatment of Indian deportees in the US, inquiring if External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussion took place as Chidambaram initiated a debate on the Union Budget 2025-26.

According to Chidambaram, the Ministry of External Affairs failed last week when it was disclosed that the US had informed India about deporting 104 illegal Indian immigrants to Amritsar. He questioned whether Jaishankar protested the US's standard operating procedures (SOP) involving handcuffing deportees.

Responding to Chidambaram, Leader of the House JP Nadda criticized the former finance minister for not addressing similar issues during the UPA regime and emphasized that the concerns surrounding deportation practices have been ongoing for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

