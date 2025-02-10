Deportation Dilemma: Chidambaram Questions Jaishankar over Handcuffing of Indians by US

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday confronted the government regarding the treatment of Indian deportees in the US, inquiring if External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussion took place as Chidambaram initiated a debate on the Union Budget 2025-26.

According to Chidambaram, the Ministry of External Affairs failed last week when it was disclosed that the US had informed India about deporting 104 illegal Indian immigrants to Amritsar. He questioned whether Jaishankar protested the US's standard operating procedures (SOP) involving handcuffing deportees.

Responding to Chidambaram, Leader of the House JP Nadda criticized the former finance minister for not addressing similar issues during the UPA regime and emphasized that the concerns surrounding deportation practices have been ongoing for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)