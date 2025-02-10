BJP Claims People Reject Parties That Fail to Deliver
The BJP criticized political parties for failing to fulfill election promises, as shown by the results of Delhi Assembly elections. BJP's spokesperson Sunil Sethi highlighted that unmet promises lead voters to seek alternatives. He contrasted BJP's achievements in Jammu and Kashmir with unkept promises by the National Conference.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asserted that the outcome of the Delhi Assembly elections highlights the public's rejection of political parties that fail to honor their election promises. BJP's chief spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sethi, emphasized the need for accountability in governance.
Speaking to reporters, Sethi pointed out that the Delhi election results serve as evidence that voters are quick to seek alternatives when confronted with unfulfilled pledges. He stated that the BJP has effectively delivered on 95 of the commitments made in its 2014 manifesto in Jammu and Kashmir.
Taking a jab at the National Conference (NC), Sethi criticized the ruling party for not fulfilling promises such as free electricity and ration, adding that the NC lacks a substantial plan to address the public's demands and expectations.
