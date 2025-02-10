BJP Claims People Reject Parties That Fail to Deliver

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asserted that the outcome of the Delhi Assembly elections highlights the public's rejection of political parties that fail to honor their election promises. BJP's chief spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sethi, emphasized the need for accountability in governance.

Speaking to reporters, Sethi pointed out that the Delhi election results serve as evidence that voters are quick to seek alternatives when confronted with unfulfilled pledges. He stated that the BJP has effectively delivered on 95 of the commitments made in its 2014 manifesto in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking a jab at the National Conference (NC), Sethi criticized the ruling party for not fulfilling promises such as free electricity and ration, adding that the NC lacks a substantial plan to address the public's demands and expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)