Calls for Parliamentary Probe and Critique on India's Budget Amid Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was put forth by Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee on Friday. Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget, Banerjee criticized both the Uttar Pradesh and Central governments for their inaction following the incident.

Banerjee pointed out the absence of clarity concerning post-mortem reports, the number of casualties, and compensation for affected families after the tragedy where at least 30 were killed. He emphasized the need for parliamentary intervention, remarking that the issue has transcended being a state matter.

The Union Budget also came under fire, with several political figures calling it a document that benefits the affluent while ignoring issues like unemployment, inflation, and regional neglect. Criticisms extended to reduced funding for AI projects and demands for increased financial support for sectors like agriculture in Punjab.

