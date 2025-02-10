Left Menu

Ecuador's Political Uncertainty Jolts Government Bonds

Ecuador's government bonds dropped sharply following an inconclusive presidential election. Incumbent Daniel Noboa and challenger Luisa Gonzalez each secured around 44% of the votes, leading to an April runoff. The market reacted to political uncertainty, especially concerning Ecuador's debt and economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:06 IST
Ecuador's government bonds experienced a steep decline as trading resumed on Monday, following the indecisive outcome of the nation's presidential election. With no clear winner, the contest is set for a runoff on April 13 between incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist challenger Luisa Gonzalez.

Bond traders reacted swiftly, driving down the prices of Ecuador's key sovereign bonds due to the political ambiguity that now looms. "We maintain an overweight in Ecuador but recognize the market's perception of increased binary risk," noted JPMorgan in response to the developments.

Analysts observed that Noboa's stance against drug gangs and his efforts to manage Ecuador's debt made him the preferred candidate among investors. However, nearly 90% of votes were split between Noboa and Gonzalez, suggesting a volatile second round. Concerns over Gonzalez's agenda continue to unsettle some market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

