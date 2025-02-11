Left Menu

Senate Advances Tulsi Gabbard's Controversial Nomination

The U.S. Senate voted to advance Tulsi Gabbard's nomination for director of national intelligence. The vote was split along party lines, with Republicans in support and Democrats against. Despite concerns about Gabbard's limited intelligence experience, her nomination moved forward with strong backing from President Trump and adviser Elon Musk.

The U.S. Senate took significant steps on Monday to advance Tulsi Gabbard's contentious nomination for the role of director of national intelligence. Formerly a Democratic representative, Gabbard received backing from all Republican senators, while every Democrat opposed the nomination.

The procedural vote ended at 52 to 45, surpassing the necessary threshold to move toward a full Senate vote later this week. President Donald Trump and his adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, have been instrumental in garnering Republican support despite criticisms regarding Gabbard's limited intelligence experience and previous comments that appeared sympathetic to U.S. adversaries.

Though the Senate Intelligence Committee narrowly voted 9-8 to recommend the nomination, the full Senate decision remains divided along party lines, embodying the intense political atmosphere surrounding administration appointments.

