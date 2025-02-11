Sibal Urges Unity in INDIA Bloc Amid Electoral Confusion

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has reiterated the importance of electoral unity among the INDIA bloc parties, urging them to resolve internal misunderstandings that could hinder their collective progress. Speaking at a press conference, Sibal highlighted the necessity for consensus and clarity as these parties plan their electoral strategies.

Sibal criticized the lack of questions posed to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal when fielding candidates against Congress in various states. He pointed out the potential benefits of cohesive alliances, as demonstrated in previous elections, and stressed the need for mutual understanding to enhance the bloc's electoral performance.

Amid internal discord, including Tariq Anwar's statements on coalition politics, Sibal continues to advocate for unity and strategic planning within the INDIA bloc. His comments underline the ongoing challenges faced by opposition parties in balancing collaboration while navigating electoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)