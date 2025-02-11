U.S. and EU: A Promising Alliance Amidst Shared Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed gratitude towards U.S. Vice-president JD Vance following discussions focused on shared global challenges. The talks come at a time when cooperation between the EU and the U.S. is crucial.

On Tuesday, von der Leyen took to social media platform X to thank Vance, acknowledging the importance of both nations working as allies. Among the topics discussed were security, technological advancements, and the pressing issue of non-market overcapacity.

Tapping into the potential offered by the alliance, von der Leyen emphasized the need for continued collaboration to address these challenges effectively in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)