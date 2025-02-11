Left Menu

U.S. and EU: A Promising Alliance Amidst Shared Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed optimism after discussions with U.S. Vice-president JD Vance about shared global challenges facing the U.S. and EU. Emphasizing cooperation, von der Leyen highlighted areas such as security, technology, and non-market overcapacity where both sides can work together effectively.


European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed gratitude towards U.S. Vice-president JD Vance following discussions focused on shared global challenges. The talks come at a time when cooperation between the EU and the U.S. is crucial.

On Tuesday, von der Leyen took to social media platform X to thank Vance, acknowledging the importance of both nations working as allies. Among the topics discussed were security, technological advancements, and the pressing issue of non-market overcapacity.

Tapping into the potential offered by the alliance, von der Leyen emphasized the need for continued collaboration to address these challenges effectively in the future.

