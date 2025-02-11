Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan Faces Global Resistance

Donald Trump reiterated his plan for the U.S. to take over Gaza and relocate its residents. This proposal faced opposition from Washington's Arab allies, including Jordan. King Abdullah discussed potential repercussions, like radicalism and chaos, as a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed significant American opposition. Trump's proposal complexifies regional dynamics and U.S.-Jordan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:41 IST
Donald Trump

In a controversial move, Donald Trump has reiterated his intention for the U.S. to assume control over Gaza and permanently relocate its residents. This stance, proclaimed during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, has sparked widespread condemnation from Washington's Arab allies, Jordan included.

King Abdullah, without openly opposing or supporting the plan, highlighted the potential threats such a move poses, including the spread of radicalism and regional chaos. The king indicated that Arab nations will present counterproposals to ensure broader regional stability.

The implications of Trump's plan are wide-ranging, affecting Jordan's reliance on U.S. aid. Meanwhile, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that 74% of Americans oppose Trump's Gaza strategy, adding another layer of complexity to the U.S. administration's foreign policy challenges.

